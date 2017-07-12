Help Ol' Nigel ! What to watch next on Netflix?

I was thinking I'd like to watch some Telly Tube of Life, but I'm running out of shows on Netflix to watch. I just finished The Shanarra Chronicles and it was awful. I figure it was aimed at the teen crowd.

I've seen quite a few TV shows and movies, but I've probably missed some good ones.

Do any of you in the Science Fiction group have any suggestions for me? If it's not SyFy, that's OK as long as you thought it was worth your time. I like SyFy and fantasy, but I'm not into horror movies. I get too afeared, ya know.

What ya got?