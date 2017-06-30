Newsvine

Nigel's "D" Photos for July Challenge Plus 1

Current Status: Published (4)
By Nigel Dogberry
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:01 PM
Discuss:

I added a photo of a Devil's Tongue flower.

Article Photo

Dicotyledon

Article Photo

Winter garden DIRT. The studio I'm building stands on that spot now.

Article Photo

Sunflower DUDE.
This photo was taken by a friend of mine, Amanda. I had to share it since it's so cool.

Article Photo

Devil's Tongue flower. AKA: Mother-in-law's Tongue and Snake Plant.
A link: http://www.plantsrescue.com/tag/devils-tongue/

