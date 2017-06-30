Nigel's "D" Photos for July Challenge Plus 1 Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Nigel Dogberry Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:01 PM not-newsd-challenge Discuss: ! I added a photo of a Devil's Tongue flower.DicotyledonWinter garden DIRT. The studio I'm building stands on that spot now.Sunflower DUDE. This photo was taken by a friend of mine, Amanda. I had to share it since it's so cool.Devil's Tongue flower. AKA: Mother-in-law's Tongue and Snake Plant. A link: http://www.plantsrescue.com/tag/devils-tongue/