Roswell invaded as UFO festival begins

Too many events to even come close to listing in the 2017 Amazing Roswell UFO Festival.

ROSWELL, N.M. -- People around the world are making their way to New Mexico this weekend for what organizers call the biggest UFO festival in the world.

People, pets, aliens, and everyone in between invaded the streets of downtown Roswell to kick off the 22nd annual event. Some of the highlights at this year’s event include two extreme water slides to help people stay cool in the dead of the heat and the 70th anniversary of the much-discussed 1947 Roswell incident.

“A lot of my family doesn't believe and they came because we do, so maybe they will after today,” said Steven Diaz, who is visiting from Texas.

Others tell KOB all the alien hype is bit overwhelming, but exciting at the same time.

“I’ve never seen a town like this before obsessed with aliens,” said Brandon Allen, who is visiting from Vermont. “I mean, I’ve always believed in aliens but I mean this is kind of over the top.”

Even if you’re not into the whole alien craze you can enjoy some fun and games, good eats and great shopping.

“It’s amazing. The smells of the food are awesome, everybody is so nice,” said April Genessy, who is visiting from Utah.

The Food Network, Snapchat, The Travel Channel and Comet TV are also among some of the familiar names making a crash landing at this year's fest.

“I’m having a blast. It’s a lot of fun,” Joby Feccia said. “We’re, you know, buying t-shirts, buying hats, visiting places, just having a good time.

The UFO fest officially kicked off Thursday afternoon. There will be tons of events taking place the next few days here in downtown Roswell including music, movies, laser shows and even commentary from UFO experts.