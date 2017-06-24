The Fenn Treasure - hidden treasure with a value of 1 to 2 million $. Is it really out there?

SUPPORT: https://www.patreon.com/JuniusMaltby

Some of my opinions and ideas regarding this amazing story. The Forrest Fenn Treasure is out there waiting for you and me to find it!

Another person has died searching for he Fenn Treasure. Here's a link to the news story:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Treasure or tragedy?

http://www.kob.com/new-mexico-news/fenn-treasure-supporters-dont-call-off-search/4524083/?cat=504

"Santa Fe author Forrest Fenn has received a lot of criticism over the past week after another person searching for his rumored treasure died. Even the state police chief has demanded that Fenn call of the search once and for all. But among those critics, some New Mexicans say ending the hunt is the wrong move, including Cynthia Meachum, who is pretty clear about where she stands on the debate."

From Wikipedia:

The Fenn Treasure is a treasure reportedly worth more than one million dollars[1] supposedly hidden by art dealer and author Forrest Fenn in the Rocky Mountains. According to Fenn, many people have claimed to have found the treasure, but no one has provided any evidence to him supporting their claim. As of August 2016 Fenn has stated that to his knowledge it is still not found. In May 2017, Forrest Fenn was asked "Has anyone determined the nine clues and what they represent?" His response was "I don't know that anybody has told me the clues in the right order," leading to speculation all of the clues have been solved but the chest remains hidden. Forrest reconfirmed searchers have been within 200 feet of the treasure and many within 500 feet[2]. The "Thrill of the Chase" and "Too Far to Walk" books chronicle Fenn's life as an adrenaline junkie and the treasure hunt has attracted many thrill seekers.

An interview with Fenn from June 16, 2017:

http://mysteriouswritings.com/featured-question-with-forrest-fenn-on-the-thrill-of-the-chase-treasure-hunt-know-the-limits/

Mr. Fenn says:

Please don’t ever overextend yourself. I was 80 or about when I hid the treasure and it was not a difficult task. I will soon be 87 and I could go back and get it if I were so inclined, I think.