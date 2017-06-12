Newsvine

Nigel Dogberry

 

About And everything was as it should have been, it seemed to me Articles: 433 Seeds: 141 Comments: 65307 Since: Jun 2009

District 9 Sequel (2018) Movie Trailer, Release Date & More!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Nigel Dogberry View Original Article: http://halfguarded.com/district-9-sequel/
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:04 PM
Discuss:

  • District 9 Part 2
  • District 9 Part Deux
  • District 92 (IT TURNS OUT THERE WERE 94 TOTAL…)
  • District 10 (did we miss the first 8?)
  • District Nine (IT STILL COUNTS AS UNIQUE)
  • District Nien (now with Nazis!)
  • Distinct 9
  • District 9: Alien Homeworld (right?)
  • District 10
  • District 11 (aliens can’t write zeros, it turns out)
  • District 8 (uh oh, it’s a countdown!)
  • District 9: Second Coming
  • District 69: Prawns Boning
  • I’ve Got 99 Districts, but a Beyotch ain’t one

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor