"The Mummy" with Tom Cruise bombs at the box office.

By Nigel Dogberry
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:36 PM
Rotten Tomatoes gives the movie a 17% Average Rating: 4.3/10 Reviews Counted: 189 Fresh: 32 Rotten: 157

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_mummy_2017

That's one of the worst movie reviews I've ever seen. What happened, Tommy?

The Mummy Is A Global Failure but why? Rob is here to answer that question

