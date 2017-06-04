DIY Cherry Liqueur

Our 2 year old jar of Ginda.

My daughter-in-law is from northern Spain and I've spent many summers and vacations in Spain over the years. One of the delightful things about the Spaniards is their welcoming hospitality. Family recipes for all manner of liqueurs abound and you will surely be treated to every home made liqueur in the house as you sit around the table visiting.

One of my favorite Spanish recipes for liqueur is made with a variety of very sour cherries, but any cherries will do. In northern Spain, this liqueur is called Ginda.

So, spring is here and many of you will have cherries on your trees before too long. Let's make Ginda.

Ginda

Ingredients:

2 lbs. cherries. (Cherries from your tree or Bing cherries.)

2 bottles clear rum.

1 to 3 cups of sugar. (Sour cherries require more sugar than Bing cherries. You have to guess how much sugar to use. Don't be afraid.)

1 6" cinnamon stick

1 to 2 tablespoons lavender blossoms put in a cotton sachet and tied with a cotton string.

Method:

Remove the stems from the cherries and discard any disreputable looking specimens. Wash thoroughly.

Place all the ingredients in a large jar that has a lid you can seal.

Set the jar in a cool, dark place. (Not the refrigerator.) Wait a month or so, test for sweetness and adjust. Remove lavender sachet. At this point you are flying by the seat of your pants. Adjusting the sweetness is a matter of personal taste.

Serving:

Serve in a cordial or liqueur glass along with a few of the cherries. Have a little bowl handy for the pits.