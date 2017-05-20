Newsvine

Sci-Fi Short Film "Sinner"

By Nigel Dogberry
Sat May 20, 2017 8:03 PM
The Purists blame technology for all the world's past ills, and have deemed it to be inherently sinful. A handful of Companions, human-like artificial intelligence, have managed to make it through the apocalypse. They survive the only way they can –by hiding in plain sight.

"Sinner" by Stash Capar

In a dystopian future where the world has devolved into a pre-industrial state, the Purists rule supreme. The Purists blame technology for all the world&rsquo;s past ills, and have deemed it to be inherently sinful.

A handful of Companions, human-like artificial intelligence, have managed to make it through the apocalypse. They survive the only way they can &ndash;by hiding in plain sight.

