Philosophy Experiments: Should You Kill the Fat Man?

Should You Kill the Fat Man?

This activity is a treatment of some of the issues thrown up by a thought experiment called 'The Trolley Problem', which was first outlined by the philosopher Philippa Foot, and then developed by Judith Jarvis Thomson and others. But before we start properly, we need to ask you four preliminary questions so we get a sense of the way that you think about morality. There are no right or wrong answers. Just select the option that most corresponds to your view.

A fun little thought experiment with no right or wrong. You might surprise yourself with the conclusions you draw from it. I know I did.