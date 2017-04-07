Getting Lost on You Tube by Nigel Dogberry

Getting lost on The You Tube of Life is very easy to do. Folks here on the vine often put YT links in their articles and we wander over there and, some long time later, realize we were having a grand time being lost. It happens to me now and then and it usually ends up being entertaining fun.

Here are some of the places that catch my eye on The You Tube of Life:

Colin Furze's You Tube Channel

This guy's a scream and very entertaining. There are so many fine videos there you can be lost for quite a while. Here's one of his fun videos:

Woo Hoo furze does not simply place thermite, he launches it with his super steampunk style launcher, what a device. Watch on YouTube

Food Wishes by Chef John

Chef John presents some mouthwatering recipes and shows us how to make some great stuff. His dry dry sense of humor is fun, too. Let's make a Dutch Baby, the name alone makes it fun:

Learn how to make a Dutch Baby Recipe! Watch on YouTube

DUST - Science Fiction Short Film

This is one of my favorite places to get lost. Here's an interesting short film with the late Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin delivering an especially strong performance.

'Rise' – by David Karlak

It's us or them.

This is the dark conclusion that humans have reached in David Karlak's short film "Rise." In the near future, robots have developed advanced emotional sophistication and their human creators don't like it. Watch on YouTube

TheCancrizans

Video after video of Star Wars lore presented by a fellow with an outrageously delightful Scottish accent.

K-2SO is already the favourite character of many Star Wars fans. But what is his backstory? And how exactly does he operate? Well, let's fund out. Watch on YouTube

So, there are a few of the places I can get lost now and then. Where do you hang out on The You Tube of Life? Give us a link to some of your favorite channels and let us know what you like about them.

Let's share the fun of getting lost.

But, please. This isn't about your political beliefs and your needs to be political. It's entertainment, not politics, please please please.