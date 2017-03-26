Newsvine

"Less Than Human" Animated Short. With Zombies.

By Nigel Dogberry
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:47 PM
After the zombie outbreak when zombies have been "cured".

Watch this hilarious 3D animated short called "Less Than Human" as in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak, the zombies have been "cured" and exiled to secluded camps. A prejudice journalist decides to prove that they are not fit to be rehabilitated. For more information, please see the details and links below:

There has been talk about rehabilitating post-zombies back into society. Steve, the journalist reporting on the case thinks the zombies still pose a threat to society. He ventures in to one of these camps to prove to the world that rehabilitation is out the question.

