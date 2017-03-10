Newsvine

Nigel Dogberry

 

About "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." Articles: 415 Seeds: 140 Comments: 64135 Since: Jun 2009

Ger Your Donald Trump Chia Pet. Hillary, Bernie and Obama Chia Pets, too.

Current Status: Published (4)
By Nigel Dogberry
Thu Mar 9, 2017 8:52 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo
    Source
    Article Photo
    Source
    Article Photo
    Source
    Article Photo
    Source

    No debates – Grow the candidate of your choice and gift one to a friend.

    Chia Pet heroes.  Will these become collector's items.  I have the Obama Chia.  Everyone on the vine should buy their favorite and make America Great Again.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor