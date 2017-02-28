Newsvine

ALIEN COVENANT Official Trailer #2

By Nigel Dogberry
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:47 PM
Newest trailer released today, 2-28-17. Yikes.

“Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the ‘synthetic’ David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.”

