Caldo Gallego - a favorite soup recipe from Galicia, Spain

rapini, known as "grelos" in Spain. Source

My daughter-in-law is from Galicia, Spain. She often treats us to her family's Galician cuisine recipes and these are famous times around our place. One of the soups she makes, a favorite in Galicia, is Caldo Gallego and it's a favorite around here, too.

Today, I was at the market and I stumbled across some Rapini, a member of the mustard family. It's also known as broccoli rabe in the U.S. Ask for it at the grocery and they will stare at you blankly, grab their smart phone and Google it. "Oh, we don't have that," they will say.

Caldo is a very simple soup, rich and delicious.

Caldo is made in a cauldron, by witches. Maybe.

Ingredients

2/3 cup white beans (we use Navy beans)

2 cups potatoes cut in 1/2 inch cube

4 or 5 slices of bacon cut in pieces with the fat cooked (I use the microwave) off OR and equal amount of: chorizo, ham, pancetta or prosciutto. (I like caldo with bacon.)

2 big bunches of rapini or mustard greens chopped

some salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Scan the beans, discard any disreputable looking beans and wash. Cook beans over low heat in a large pot in about 6 cups (or more) water with the bacon, covered, until nearly done.

Add potatoes. When the potatoes are nearly done add the chopped rapini (that's why you are using a big pot). Cook 10 minutes more until the rapini is soft.

Add salt to taste. Pour the olive oil on top of the soup.

You can add a bit more water to make the soup more like soup. If you do add water, let the flavors combine for a few minutes before serving.

It will look like this. Source

And there you have it. You are all invited over for soup tomorrow.