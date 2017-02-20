Newsvine

Decorah Eagle Cam 2017 Live Feed, Alerts, and More

By Nigel Dogberry
Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:51 PM
http://www.raptorresource.org/birdcams/decorah-eagles/

General Information

The Decorah eagles are nesting near the Decorah Trout Hatchery, located at 2325 Siewers Spring Rd in Decorah, IA. In general, they begin courtship in October, productive mating in late January or early February, and egg-laying in mid to late February. Hatching usually begins in late March to early April, and the eaglets fledge in mid-to-late June. While young usually disperse between August and October, the adults remain on territory year round. They eat live and and dead fish, squirrels, other birds, rabbit, muskrat, deer, possum and anything else they can catch or find. To learn more about bald eagles in general, please follow this link to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website.

Other interesting resources:

http://www.decoraheaglecamalerts.com/

http://www.raptorresource.org/

I wanted to put together a little tutorial video to help the new folks how to tell the difference between the Male and Female Decorah,

I think the Decorah eagles are in nest N2. The hatchery is nearby and fine source of food.

Source

Oh, Crap !!!!
Sunday 11:19am CT.You can really see those pin feathers when D24 wingersizing.

 

 

