Nigel Says: If you have a dog, read this article - Dog Food Recalls & Withdrawals

There are two web sites you should check now and then.
http://www.fda.gov/animalveterinary/safetyhealth/recallswithdrawals/
and
https://www.dogfoodadvisor.com/dog-food-recalls/
Both sites offer e-mail notifications of recalls. Sign up.
There are two web sites you should check now and then.
http://www.fda.gov/animalveterinary/safetyhealth/recallswithdrawals/
and
https://www.dogfoodadvisor.com/dog-food-recalls/
Both sites offer e-mail notifications of recalls. Sign up.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment