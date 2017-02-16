Nigel Says: If you have a dog, read this article - Dog Food Recalls & Withdrawals

Newsvine

By Nigel Dogberry
Thu Feb 16, 2017
Article Photo

Jack the Pirate Corgi and Lilly the Princess Corgi

 

There are two web sites you should check now and then.

http://www.fda.gov/animalveterinary/safetyhealth/recallswithdrawals/

and

https://www.dogfoodadvisor.com/dog-food-recalls/

Both sites offer e-mail notifications of recalls.  Sign up.

 

