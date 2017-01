Pokemon Go has got up and went.

Is Pokémon GO alone the cure for physical inactivity and obesity, as some have thought? Pokémon NO, NO, NO. When the free-to-play smartphone reality game hit the world in July 2016 like an epidemic, Pokémon GO got many people off their butts and moving more. But for how long? Well, according to a study just published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), for about six weeks.