Blade Runner 2049 - Trailer

In 2017, the story continues.

#BladeRunner 2049 - starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

--

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.