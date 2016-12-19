Newsvine

Blade Runner 2049 - Trailer

By Nigel Dogberry
Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:40 PM
To be released Oct 6, 2017

In 2017, the story continues.

#BladeRunner 2049 - starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what&rsquo;s left of society into chaos. K&rsquo;s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

