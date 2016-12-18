Tough Morning - Short science-fiction/comedy film

Ned's morning starts slowly, but it suddenly takes a whole different direction. This sets off a chain of events in which he starts to question his sobriety. But is Ned the one who should question himself?
Poor Ned. Poor sexy neighbor lady, too.
Short science-fiction/comedy film made whilest in school as a side project. Created as a no-budget film with a on-set crew consisting of 3 including myself, production of this short took 1,5 years since we were working in our sparetime. Completely filmed in a small conference room with a greenscreen wall.