This Panda Is Dancing - a Short Film about the Attention Economy, technology and media.

Published on Nov 28, 2016

A poetic short film by Max Stossel & Sander van Dijk:In the Attention Economy, technology and media are designed to maximize our screen-time. But what if they were designed to help us live by our values? www.timewellspent.ioWhat if news & media companies were creating content that enriched our lives, vs. catering to our most base instincts for clicks?What if social platforms were designed to help us create our ideal social lives, instead of to maximize time-on site and "likes"?What if dating apps measured their success in how well they helped us find what we're looking for instead of in # of swipes?As technology gets more and more engaging, and as AI and VR become more and more prevalent in our day-to-day lives we need to take a look at how we're structuring our future.