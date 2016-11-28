LIFE - Official Trailer (2017) Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal Sci-Fi Horror Movie HD

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_(2017_film)

Life is an upcoming American science fiction thriller film directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Olga Dihovichnaya, Ariyon Bakare, Hiroyuki Sanada and Ryan Reynolds. It is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2017 by Columbia Pictures.

Synopsis

The six-member crew of the International Space Station is tasked with studying a sample from Mars that may be the first proof of extra-terrestrial life, but which proves to be more intelligent than expected.