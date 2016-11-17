West Side Story movie clips: http://j.mp/1LkjWFw Watch on YouTube

AMERICA

ROSALIA Puerto Rico, You lovely island . . . Island of tropical breezes. Always the pineapples growing, Always the coffee blossoms blowing . . .

ANITA Puerto Rico . . . You ugly island . . . Island of tropic diseases. Always the hurricanes blowing, Always the population growing . . . And the money owing, And the babies crying, And the bullets flying. I like the island Manhattan. Smoke on your pipe and put that in!

OTHERS I like to be in America! O.K. by me in America! Ev'rything free in America For a small fee in America!

ROSALIA I like the city of San Juan.

ANITA I know a boat you can get on.

ROSALIA Hundreds of flowers in full bloom.

ANITA Hundreds of people in each room!

ALL Automobile in America, Chromium steel in America, Wire-spoke wheel in America, Very big deal in America!

ROSALIA I'll drive a Buick through San Juan.

ANITA If there's a road you can drive on.

ROSALIA I'll give my cousins a free ride.

ANITA How you get all of them inside?

ALL Immigrant goes to America, Many hellos in America; Nobody knows in America Puerto Rico's in America!

ROSALIA I'll bring a T.V. to San Juan.

ANITA If there a current to turn on!

ROSALIA I'll give them new washing machine.

ANITA What have they got there to keep clean?

ALL I like the shores of America! Comfort is yours in America! Knobs on the doors in America, Wall-to-wall floors in America!

ROSALIA When I will go back to San Juan.

ANITA When you will shut up and get gone?

ROSALIA Everyone there will give big cheer!

ANITA Everyone there will have moved here!

Music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. © 1956, 1957 Amberson Holdings LLC and Stephen Sondheim. Copyright renewed. Leonard Bernstein Music Publishing Company LLC, Publisher.

Source: http://www.westsidestory.com/site/level2/lyrics/america.html