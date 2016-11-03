'Doctor Strange' Astrophysicist Talks Mind-Bending Marvel Science

With "Doctor Strange," coming to theaters this Friday (Nov. 4), Marvel is taking its cinematic universe in a more mystical direction that may seem to diverge from the space travel, gods-as-aliens and DNA-based superpowers of the previous movies and TV shows.

"Doctor Strange" stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a surgeon who, after a terrible injury, learns how to be a powerful mystic sorcerer and cast his mind into other dimensions. The storyline includes more elements of fantasy than with the stories of previous Marvel superheroes to make a movie appearance, such as Iron Man, Captain America and the spacefaring Guardians of the Galaxy. But the film still has something to offer for those with an interest in astrophysics and philosophy of science.

Space.com talked with Adam Frank, an astrophysicist at the University of Rochester in New York who consulted on "Doctor Strange," about how the movie's magic of the mind fits in with the more science-grounded (comparatively!) worlds introduced previously, the concept of the multiverse and what science philosophy has to do with superheroes. [5 Reasons We May Live in a Multiverse]