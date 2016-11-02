Yoda Movie Confirmed!! - Star Wars News

We are finally getting a backstory to Yoda! A new comic by Marvel coming out in December 2016 will feature the missions Yoda embarked on as a younger Jedi, before Star Wars The Phantom Menace. Talk of a Yoda movie has also surfaced with world famous movie writer Zack Snyder proposing his interest on doing a 7 samurai style film with Yoda and other warriors, entailing his youth-filled endeavours.