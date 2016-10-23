BAD HOMBRES, NASTY WOMEN - "Weird Al" Yankovic

Published on Oct 20, 2016 3,869,940 views on You Tube !!
The final debate between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton opens up a wormhole to another universe that sucks "Weird Al" Yankovic through it to moderate in the key of Bb minor.
Published on Oct 20, 2016 3,869,940 views on You Tube !!
The final debate between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton opens up a wormhole to another universe that sucks "Weird Al" Yankovic through it to moderate in the key of Bb minor.
The final debate between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton opens up a wormhole to another universe that sucks "Weird Al" Yankovic through it to moderate in the key of Bb minor.