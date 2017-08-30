MARIJUANA and GAY MARRIAGE in Washington State.

Regarding Gay Marriage in Washington State:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gay-couples-get-marriage-licenses-in-washington-state/
Regarding Legalization of Marijuana in Washington State:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-washington-marijuana-idUSKCN18D09M
MARIJUANA and MARRIAGE in Washington State.
On a single day Washington State passed two laws.
They are:1- Legalized gay marriage, and
2 -Legalized marijuana.Legalizing gay marriage and marijuana on the same day now makes perfect Biblical sense.
Leviticus 20:13 says:"If a man lies with another man, they should be stoned."
Apparently we just hadn't interpreted it correctly before!